Incendio in un edificio residenziale a Dubai: morti 16 lavoratori stranieri

Il bilancio è gravissimo: 16 morti e 9 ferite. È la conta dei morti e dei feriti di un incendio in edificio residenziale a Dubai. La struttura sorge in una zona antica della città dove vivono molti lavoratori stranieri.