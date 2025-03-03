Il Carnevale di Pizzo: un ritorno agli anni ’90 e una spinta per il brand napitino

il Quotidiano italiano online dal 2009
Anno dopo anno, il Carnevale di Pizzo sta conquistando sempre più il cuore della comunità, rievocando l’entusiasmo e la partecipazione degli anni ’90. A sottolinearlo in un post su facebook il giornalista Danilo Zimatore con una foto della piazza della perla tirrenica calabrese in festa per il Carnevale di cui vi proponiamo lo scatto. “Un’evoluzione che, se adeguatamente valorizzata, potrebbe diventare un elemento strategico per il rafforzamento dell’identità e dell’attrattiva della città” sottolinea Zimatore.
