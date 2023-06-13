Il funerale di Francesco Nuti sarà celebrato giovedì 15 giugno alle 15 nella Basilica di San Miniato a Monte a Firenze. Per volere della famiglia dell’attore toscano, le esequie si svolgeranno in forma strettamente privata.
