A Career with Microsoft: Passing Exam 70-410 via Practice Tests

Planning to upgrade your career? Why not get certified with Microsoft? Microsoft, without a doubt, is part of the best-performing IT companies in the world. And of course, getting validated from them is such an achievement! Microsoft certifications are top-notch credentials suitable for every IT professional. Thus, if you want to be part of the growing, global Microsoft community, then this is your time to shine with exam 70-410. Know more about this certification exam and its corresponding MCSA Windows Server 2012 certification by reading the blog below.

Why do you need to consider becoming a Microsoft certification holder?

Exam-labs a Microsoft certification is a decorated addition to your IT career. It’s not just simple validation of your skills; it’s an endorsement of your professional attitude. Accordingly, earning this kind of credential means that you are more than ready to take on the real-world and all of its little and big surprises.

What are the essential facts you need to know about exam 70-410?

This exam is certainly the perfect way to authenticate your knowledge and abilities in installing and organizing Windows Server 2012.

Exam 70-410 is one of the three required tests to earn the MCSA: Windows Server 2012 badge. And this certification is awarded to those who have mastered the workings of a Windows Server 2012, to reduce IT expenses and deliver more business profits. Since you need to complete three exams (70-410, 70-411, and 70-412) before acquiring this MCSA certification, you should put an equal amount of effort and time to pass each test.

Moreover, successful completion of your MCSA: Windows Server 2012 credential unlocks the MCSE: Core Infrastructure credential.

What are the main subjects featured in 70-410 exam?

Setting up and formation of servers

This area gives you the information in installing servers as well as configuring both servers and local storage spaces.

Organization of Hyper-V

In this area, you will be exposed to managing various virtual networks, along with different virtual machine settings and storage.

Configuration of server features and functions

This is where you’ll learn more about the file and share access; servers for remote administration; and print and document services.

Deployment and configuration of fundament network services

At this point, topics such as IPv4 and IPv6 address options, together with DHCP and DNS services will be further deliberated.

Installation and administration of Active Directory (AD)

Active Directory is another key subject discussed in the exam. This covers AD features such as domain controllers, groups, organizational units, users, and computers.

Creation and management of Group Policy

Group Policy makes up the entire exam coverage. In this section, you will be acquainted with creating different GPO’s and configuring related security and restriction policies.

All six main subjects cover 15-20 % of the total exam percentage. So, better create a strategy to cover all objectives efficiently.

What’s the most competent way to prepare for the exam?

Getting ready for an exam is truly an exhausting process. It’s filled with long days of studying online materials and extensive hours of answering practice tests. But the good thing is that you don’t have to spend extra time looking for the best resources for exam 70-410 because this blog has everything you need.

Get underway with the prep video led by Microsoft specialists, James Seymour Rick Claus. These two experts will walk you through the importance of the exam, along with its takeaways and benefits. Once you have watched the concise and comprehensive video, you can jump into the recommended training courses. You can choose between the instructor-led or self-paced lecture.

If you prefer books, you can have two options: the 2014 Exam Ref 70-410: Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012 R2 and the 2014 Training Guide: Installing and Configuring Windows Server 2012 R2. These books are generated to give you in-depth insights of core infrastructure solutions and services in Windows Server 2012. You can purchase both from the Microsoft Press Store.

After all the reading and studying, put your knowledge into the test by availing the official practice test. This timed, online material lets you get a hold of the possible exam questions that may come out during the exam. And for each question comes a detailed answer with certain references. Plus, you get your score report instantly!

How to successfully complete the preparation process?

Conclusion

The Microsoft 70-410 exam is just the first step that makes you closer on the way of earning your MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification. To pass this exam use the reliable materials mentioned in this article and try to practice exam dumps from Exam-Labs online platform as well.

Once you successfully pass this test, you can now take exam 70-411 (Administering Windows Server 2012) and 70-412 (Configuring Advanced Windows Server 2012). So, make sure you plan strategically and give your best shot in each certification exam!