L’italoamericano Attilio Carbone scrive a Trump: «Onorato di vivere in questa grande Nazione»

Attilio Carbone, storico conduttore radiofonico e voce di Melodie Italiane su WGBB Radio, ha indirizzato una lettera al presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald J. Trump per esprimere la sua riconoscenza verso il Paese che lo ha accolto e gli ha permesso di realizzare il cosiddetto “sogno americano”.

Nato in Calabria e trasferitosi negli Stati Uniti in giovane età, Carbone ha ricordato al presidente il proprio servizio nelle Forze Armate americane tra il 1961 e il 1963, concluso con un congedo onorevole e il conferimento della Medaglia di Buona Condotta e del distintivo di tiratore scelto.

Da oltre sessant’anni conduce Melodie Italiane, trasmissione radiofonica che diffonde cultura, musica e tradizioni italiane tra le comunità di lingua italiana negli Stati Uniti. «Sono orgoglioso di poter contribuire a mantenere vive le radici e la lingua italiana tra gli italoamericani», ha scritto nella missiva.

Carbone ha inoltre ricordato di aver recentemente inviato una lettera al presidente italiano Sergio Mattarella per manifestare la sua frustrazione verso la scarsa attenzione che, a suo avviso, l’Italia dedica ai connazionali all’estero. «Tuttavia – ha sottolineato – sono grato di vivere in questa Nazione che ci ha accolto e ci ha dato la possibilità di prosperare».

La lettera si chiude con un saluto carico di sentimento: «Vorrei esprimere la mia sincera gratitudine a Lei, Signor Presidente, e a questa Grande Nazione per l’opportunità di vivere e prosperare qui. Spero che il mio contributo, per quanto piccolo, possa essere di esempio per altri. Che Dio benedica l’America».

Letter sent to President Trump

The President of the United States of America

Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC

Dear Mr. President,

I am Attilio Carbone, an American citizen of Calabrian origin, and I am honored to write to you to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to live and thrive in this great nation.

As you know, I am a man who had the privilege of serving in the United States Armed Forces from 1961 to 1963 and subsequently in the Reserves. I was honorably discharged and received the Good Conduct Medal and a Marksmanship Badge.

For over 60 years, I have been hosting a radio show in Italian, Melodie Italiane, with the goal of sharing American and Italian culture with Italian-speaking communities in the United States. I am proud to contribute to keeping Italian traditions and language alive among Italian Americans.

Recently, I wrote a letter to President Sergio Mattarella expressing my frustration that the Italian government does not always recognize the sacrifices and successes of Italians abroad. However, I am grateful for the opportunity to live in this nation that has welcomed us and given us the chance to achieve the American Dream.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you, Mr. President, and to this great nation for the opportunity to live and thrive here. I hope that my contribution, however small, can serve as an example to others.

I conclude with a warm greeting and the hope that God bless America.

Sincerely,

Attilio Carbone

3012 Mandalay Beach Road

Wantagh, N.Y. 11793