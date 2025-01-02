Bilancio dello Stato: avanzo di 8 miliardi a dicembre 2024, miglioramento rispetto al 2023

il Quotidiano italiano online dal 2009
Il mese di dicembre 2024 si è concluso con un avanzo del settore statale stimato a circa 8 miliardi di euro, segnando un miglioramento rispetto al fabbisogno di 407 milioni registrato nel dicembre 2023. Lo ha comunicato il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze. Per l’intero anno, il fabbisogno del settore statale del 2024 è previsto in linea con le stime del Piano Strutturale di Bilancio di Medio Termine, con un valore di circa 124,9 miliardi di euro, rispetto ai 108,5 miliardi del 2023.
