Bilancio dello Stato: avanzo di 8 miliardi a dicembre 2024, miglioramento rispetto al 2023

Economia
Giorgia Meloni

Il mese di dicembre 2024 si è concluso con un avanzo del settore statale stimato a circa 8 miliardi di euro, segnando un miglioramento rispetto al fabbisogno di 407 milioni registrato nel dicembre 2023. Lo ha comunicato il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze. Per l’intero anno, il fabbisogno del settore statale del 2024 è previsto in linea con le stime del Piano Strutturale di Bilancio di Medio Termine, con un valore di circa 124,9 miliardi di euro, rispetto ai 108,5 miliardi del 2023.