Perugia. Domani venerdì 10 marzo rimarranno chiusi tutti gli uffici regionali

Di
Redazione
-
4
Perugia ph pixabay

In considerazione del susseguirsi delle scosse di terremoto nel territorio regionale, si comunica che, in via precauzionale e a tutela del personale, nella giornata di domani venerdì 10 marzo tutti gli uffici regionali rimarranno chiusi.