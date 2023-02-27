L’Ungheria accoglierà Papa Francesco dal 28 al 30 aprile

Papa Francesco ha accolto l’invito delle autorità civili ed ecclesiali dell’Ungheria a compiere un viaggio apostolico in Ungheria dal 28 al 30 aprile, visitando la città di Budapest. Lo riferisce il direttore della sala stampa vaticana Matteo Bruni.