Sette Verità universali della vita

Un mio articolo filosofico

di Krishan Chand Sethi

Ogni momento della vita è dipinto con colori variopinti di esperienze, contrattempi e sfide, tracciati sulle verità senza tempo sul quadro della nostra esistenza. Ma ciò che conta davvero si trova spesso nei piccoli momenti. Non si tratta tanto di astrazioni filosofiche, quanto di principi fondamentali che risuonano profondamente nelle nostre vite, modellando il modo in cui ci percepiamo, ci relazioniamo agli altri e navighiamo nel mondo.

Durante il mio viaggio di scoperta personale e crescita interiore, ho incontrato e abbracciato sette verità fondamentali che hanno influenzato profondamente la mia visione della vita. Non sono ricette per la felicità o il successo; sono rivelazioni di intuizioni più profonde sulla condizione umana, il tipo di intuizioni che hanno arricchito la mia comprensione e offerto chiarezza in mezzo alle complessità della vita. Ecco le sette verità della vita da acquisire. Nonostante possano essere amare, sono comunque utilissime nella vita.

1. Lo specchio non ti lascia mai mentire!

La prima verità parla della natura profonda della consapevolezza di sé e dell’autenticità. Lo specchio, sia esso un riflesso letterale o una metafora per l’introspezione, ci confronta con il nostro vero io. Non rivela solo il nostro aspetto fisico, ma anche i nostri pensieri, emozioni e motivazioni interiori. Gli occhi dello specchio non perdonano; lì dobbiamo affrontare le nostre forze, ammettere le nostre debolezze e accettare chi siamo, senza pretese né inganni. Ci insegna una lezione sull’onestà, prima verso noi stessi e poi verso gli altri, spingendoci in un viaggio verso la scoperta di sé che conduce a una profonda accettazione e comprensione interiore.

2. La conoscenza non ti lascia mai avere paura!

La conoscenza ha il potere di liberarci dalle incertezze della vita e di farci avanzare con equilibrio e chiarezza. Elimina l’ignoranza e la paura di ogni tipo, fornendoci la comprensione necessaria per basare le nostre azioni e perseguire i nostri obiettivi con decisione. Che questa conoscenza provenga dall’educazione formale, dalle esperienze di vita o dalla riflessione, illumina il nostro cammino attraverso il mutevole paesaggio del mondo. È ciò che ci consente di affrontare le avversità, adattarci ai cambiamenti e crescere attraverso nuove opportunità di apprendimento. La conoscenza coltiva la saggezza, permettendoci di affrontare il viaggio della vita con tenacia e scopo.

3. La verità non ti delude mai!

La verità è la base su cui si fondano fiducia e autenticità, sia nei rapporti che dentro di noi. Essa genera trasparenza, integrità e resilienza emotiva, permettendoci di creare connessioni significative e di navigare nella vita con eleganza e dignità. La verità ci costringe ad affrontare la realtà, a prendere decisioni basate sui principi piuttosto che sulla convenienza, e a mantenere standard morali nelle relazioni con gli altri. Ci libera dalle catene delle menzogne e ci incoraggia a vivere secondo i nostri valori e principi. È la ricerca della verità che ci dona un senso di pace e chiarezza, elevando il nostro percorso di scoperta e crescita.

4. Il vero amore non semina invidia né fa crescere gelosia

Il vero amore ci trasforma, allontanandoci dalla mentalità di possesso e gelosia per coltivare simpatia, compassione e sicurezza emotiva. Gioisce nei momenti felici e nel benessere degli altri, creando legami più profondi basati su rispetto, fiducia e accettazione incondizionata. L’amore ci insegna il valore della vulnerabilità e coltiva l’empatia, rafforzando i legami e arricchendo profondamente le nostre vite. Ci invita a rallegrarci per le fortune degli altri, sapendo che il loro sorriso aggiunge bellezza e ricchezza alla tela della nostra vita. Nell’amore più alto, si instaura un senso di appartenenza e intimità emotiva che va oltre gli interessi individualistici, portando una profonda sensazione di appagamento e gioia.

5. La fede non ti lascia mai angosciato!

La fede ti dona speranza e forza per affrontare le avversità e l’incertezza, dandoti uno scopo e una resilienza che ti permettono di affrontare le prove della vita con ottimismo e coraggio. Che sia in te stesso, negli altri o in una verità superiore, la fede è una fonte di conforto e ispirazione nei momenti difficili. Ci insegna a lasciar andare ciò che è fuori dal nostro controllo, a intraprendere il cammino della vita con perseveranza e a trovare significato nelle difficoltà. Ogni ostacolo diventa un’opportunità per crescere, ogni momento di incertezza un testamento del potere trasformativo del credere in qualcosa di più grande di noi stessi.

6. Il karma non ti lascia fallire!

Il miglioramento personale richiede azione verso i tuoi obiettivi. Ci incoraggia a uscire dalla nostra zona di comfort, ad apprendere dagli errori e a continuare verso i nostri obiettivi. Ogni azione, che abbia successo o meno, contribuisce al nostro processo di apprendimento e sviluppo. Attraverso le nostre azioni, dimostriamo impegno per l’eccellenza personale, promuovendo cambiamenti positivi per noi stessi e le nostre comunità. Le azioni ci danno il potere di fare la differenza, di influenzare il cambiamento e di lasciare un’eredità di impatto e ispirazione per le future generazioni.

7. La spiritualità non permette l’attaccamento

La spiritualità ci invita a superare gli attaccamenti materiali e a partecipare a qualcosa di più profondo dentro noi stessi e nel mondo che ci circonda. Insegna la consapevolezza, la compassione e la gratitudine, portando alla pace interiore e alla consapevolezza della connessione di tutti gli esseri. La pratica spirituale, attraverso la meditazione, la preghiera o la contemplazione, ci dà una migliore comprensione dell’esperienza umana e del significato e della realizzazione che non dipendono dalle circostanze esterne. Vivendo in questo modo, impariamo ad abbracciare l’impermanenza, a lasciar andare gli attaccamenti agli esiti e a vivere con valori e credenze che ci portano una profonda pace interiore.

In questo libro, ti invito a un viaggio di esplorazione per scoprire queste sette verità della vita, riflettere sulla profondità della loro saggezza, confrontarle con la nostra vita e metterle in pratica per modellare il nostro cammino verso il compimento personale e l’illuminazione spirituale. Che questo viaggio ti ispiri all’autenticità, alla resilienza e a una vita piena di scopo e significato.

***

IN ENGLISH …..

SEVEN UNIVERSAL TRUTHS OF LIFE…….

(My Philosphical write up)

We find every movement painted with variegated colours of experience, mishaps, and challenges in timeless truths painted on the canvas of our life.But the things that matter are what we find to be in small moments.

Not so much abstractions of philosophy but fundamentally principles that resonate with our lives on deep levels, shaping how we perceive ourselves, relate to others, and navigate through the world.

Throughout my own journey of self-discovery and personal growth, I have encountered and embraced seven fundamental truths that have profoundly influenced my perspective on life. They are not prescriptions to happiness or success; they are revelations of deeper insights into the human condition-the kind of insights that have enriched my understanding and provided clarity amidst life’s complexities.

Here are the seven truths of life to acquire. No doubt these may be bitter but still very useful in life .

1. The Mirror Never Lets You Lie!

The first truth speaks to the deep nature of self-awareness and authenticity. The mirror, whether it be a literal reflection or a metaphor for introspection, confronts us with our true selves. But it reveals not just our physical but also our inner thoughts, emotions, and motivations. That’s the kind of eyes the mirror holds where there’s no forgiveness; there we must face our strengths, plead guilty of our weaknesses, and accept who we are – no pretense and no deception. It teaches a lesson on what honesty is-first for ourselves and secondly, for others-and pushes a journey toward self-discovery whose path leads to deeper self-acceptance and understanding.

2. Knowledge Never Lets You Be Afraid!

It changes with the power to remove us from the vagaries of life and lets us move ahead with poise and clarity. It removes ignorance and fear of all kinds, which impart us with insight and understanding to base our deeds, and go after our ambitions in bold steps. Whether this knowledge comes from formal education, life experiences, or reflective introspection, it illuminates our way through the ever-shifting landscape of the world. It’s what allows us to push up against every adversity, bend with every changing direction, and expands our ability to stretch out and grow into new learning opportunities. It is through knowledge that we cultivate wisdom; the richness of knowledge brings with it the ability to navigate life’s journey with tenacity and purpose.

3 Truth Never Lets You Down!

Truth is a foundation on which the fabric of trust and authenticity is woven in our relationships and within us. Truth begets transparency, integrity, and emotional resilience, which allows one to weave meaningful connections and navigate life with elegance and dignity. Truth compels one to face strict realities, make decisions on principle rather than on convenience, and upholds moral standards in relation with others. It frees a person from the chains of lies and false and lends authenticity and encourages one to walk the values and principles down. It’s the pursuit of truth in it that gives us an unshaken sense of peacefulness and clarity; and it draws its thoughts above external situations to broaden the voyage of self-discovery and growth

4. True Love Never Sows Envy to Grow Jealousy

It is a great transformation which digs deep out from the mentality of possessiveness and jealousy to grow sympathy, compassion, and emotional security. It rejoices in the joyful moments as well as well-being of other people, preparing deeper connections with mutual respect, trust, and unconditional acceptance. Love teaches us the value of vulnerability and the cultivation of empathetic tendencies, which increasingly strengthen close bonds between people and deeply add richness to our lives. It urges us to rejoice in the good fortunes of others, knowing that their smile adds beauty and richness to the paint brush of our lives. In its highest sense, love engenders a sense of belonging and emotional intimacy going beyond individualistic interests and planting a deep feeling of satisfaction and delight.

5. Faith Never Lets You Be distressed!

Faith gives you hope and strength to endure adversity and uncertainty, giving you a purpose and resilience that lets you meet the tests of life with brighter optimism and faith, believing in powers beyond or higher purposes. Be it one’s self, others, or the higher truth of the spirit, faith is a comfort and an inspiration in times of challenge and hardship. It teaches one to let go of matters outside one’s bounds of influence, take up the journey of life, and walk it out with both courage and perseverance. It is reminding us that every setback is an opportunity for growth, every obstacle a chance to deepen our resilience, and every moment of uncertainty a testament to the transformative power of believing in something greater than ourselves .

6 Deed (KARMA) Doesn’t Let The Failure Happen!

Self improvement requires you to take action toward your achievement. This encourages us to step out of our comfort zones, to learn from the mistakes, and to carry on towards our objectives. Every action either succeeded or not contributes to our learning and development process, ensuring that failure is only a stepping stone to eventual success. Through our deeds, we show commitment to personal excellence, serving to produce positive change for ourselves and our communities. Deeds empower us to make a difference, effect change, and leave a lasting legacy of impact and inspiration for future generations.

7.Spirituality Never Allows Attachment

Spirituality invites us to supersede material attachments and participate in something deeper with ourselves and the world around us. It teaches mindfulness, compassion, and gratitude that lead to inner peace and the awareness of all beings interconnected with each other. Spiritual practice-through meditation, prayer, or contemplation-instills within a better awareness of the human experience and an understanding of purpose and fulfillment that is not dependent on one’s surroundings. By living this way, we are taught to embrace impermanence, to release attachments to outcomes, and to live with values and beliefs. We are taken through a journey of self-discovery and personal development that brings meaningfulness to our lives and infuses them with so much inner peace.

In this book, I invite you on a journey to see explorations – and learn these seven truths of life, reflect on the depth of their wisdom, consider them against our own lives, and let us put them to work in shaping our own journey for personal fulfillment and spiritual enlightenment. May this be the journey that inspires you to authenticity, to resilience, and to a life full of purpose and meaning.

Author: Dr. Sethi Krishan Chand

Daman, India – Auckland, New Zealand