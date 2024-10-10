Felicità, la destinazione ultima dentro di noi – Happiness, The Ultimate Destination Within

La felicità viene erroneamente cercata nella ricchezza materiale, nel comfort e nello status sociale. La maggior parte delle persone crede che avere più cose o avere più successo possa essere una fonte di felicità sostenibile a lungo termine, ma questo è l’opposto della verità. I lussi esterni possono soddisfare l’ego per un po’, ma non si dimostreranno mai permanenti come sentimento di felicità. In realtà, la felicità coinvolge qualcosa di molto più profondo: l’appagamento e la ricerca interiore.

Ancora una volta, la complessità della società ci dice di confrontarci con gli altri e di competere per ottenere di più, alimentando così un ciclo vizioso di infelicità. Ma appena raggiungiamo un obiettivo, ne emerge un altro che continua a tormentarci. Tuttavia, la verità dietro la felicità non è ciò che otteniamo, ma come viviamo. Se una persona vive senza stress e senza essere schiava delle aspettative sociali, può aprirsi alla vera gioia.

L’appagamento gioca un ruolo fondamentale in questo percorso, perché, dopo tutto, è la capacità di apprezzare il momento presente e di trovare valore negli aspetti semplici e spesso trascurati della vita. Che si tratti della bellezza della natura, del calore delle relazioni o della riflessione silenziosa, queste esperienze danno molto più appagamento della ricchezza materiale. Anche se il denaro è necessario per garantire la sicurezza e può certamente migliorare la qualità della vita, è lontano dall’essere la fonte della felicità. In uno dei miei studi approfonditi sui bisogni umani, ho scoperto che, una volta soddisfatti i bisogni primari di una persona, la correlazione tra ricchezza e felicità diventa debole. In un modo o nell’altro, la ricerca incessante del denaro porta ad un aumento dello stress, più ansia e isolamento, piuttosto che alla realizzazione personale.

La vera ricchezza è la felicità, nel senso che si è soddisfatti di dove ci si trova, pur aspirando a di più per il futuro. Non significa abbandonare tutti i sogni, ma rendersi conto che la felicità non aspetta di essere raggiunta a un determinato livello di successo. La vera gloria sta nella pace interiore e nel valore che diamo alla nostra vita, piuttosto che nel desiderio costante di ciò che ci manca.

La felicità non è una destinazione che si può trovare all’esterno. Piuttosto, è un viaggio interiore, influenzato dalla nostra mentalità o dalle scelte quotidiane. Ha a che fare con la consapevolezza del presente, la gratitudine per ciò che si ha e il vivere autenticamente secondo i propri valori. Quando smettiamo di inseguire le apparenze esterne del successo e spostiamo l’attenzione verso l’appagamento interiore, la vita diventa molto più significativa e appagante.

Il viaggio interiore sposta la nostra attenzione dal cercare approvazione e validazione dagli altri, verso il soddisfacimento personale. Impariamo ad apprezzare l’unicità del nostro percorso, invece di confrontarci con gli altri. La felicità non riguarda i segni esteriori di successo, ma la quieta soddisfazione nelle piccole cose della vita, nella crescita delle relazioni e nella fedeltà a se stessi.

La felicità deve essere ridefinita come qualcosa verso cui le persone si muovono continuamente, senza mai arrivarci definitivamente. Perseguire la felicità non significa raggiungere qualcosa in futuro, ma godere del presente con gratitudine e pace. La destinazione verso cui siamo diretti esiste già dentro di noi, pronta per essere scoperta.

Dr. Sethi Krishan Chand

Scrittore, poeta e artista

Daman – India, Auckland – Nuova Zelanda

Happiness, The Ultimate Destination Within

Happiness is mistakenly looked for in material wealth, comfort, and status. Most people believe that having more things or being more successful will be a longer-term sustainable source of happiness, which is the reverse of the truth. Outside luxuries may satisfy one’s ego for a while but will never ultimately prove permanent as a feeling of happiness. Actually, happiness would involve something far more profound: contentment and inner pursuing

Once again, societal rigmarole(societal rigmarole means a long, complicated, and confusing societal procedure that seems unnecessary) tells us to compare ourselves with others and compete for more, thus playing into a vicious cycle of unhappiness. But as soon as we accomplish one thing, another pops up and continues tormenting us. But then again, the truth behind happiness is not what we obtain but how we live. If a person lives life in distress-freefulness and free from societal expectations, one will be able to open themselves to true joy.

Contentment plays a huge role in this journey because, after all, it is the ability to appreciate the present moment and find worth in simple, often overlooked aspects of life. Whether this is the beauty of nature, the warmth of bonding with others, or quiet reflection, these do much more to satisfy than material wealth does. Although money is required for security and will certainly help us improve our quality of life, it certainly is far from being the fountain of happiness.In one of my deep studies on human needs I could find that after meeting the basic needs of a person, the correlation between wealth and happiness becomes weak. One way or another, endless pursuit of money leads to increased stress and more anxiety and isolation rather than fulfillment.

Real wealth is happiness in the sense that one is content with where they are, yet aspires to more in the future. It does not mean throwing overboard all the dreams but rather realizing that happiness never waits for a given level of attainment. True glory is in inner peace and the worth we place in our lives rather than constantly yearning for what we lack.

Happiness is not a destination that can be found outside. Instead, it would rather be an inner journey that has been influenced possibly by a mindset or daily choices. It has to do with being mindful of the present, thankful for what is, and living life authentically according to our true values. In the event that we stop pursuing such external trappings of success and shift our focus toward inner fulfillment, life becomes a lot meaningful and fulfilling.

The inner journey shifts our attention from attaining some kind of validation and approval from others to personal fulfillment. We learn to appreciate the individuality of our path, rather than comparing ourselves to others. Happiness is not about external markers of success but about quiet contentment with the little things in life, growing relationships, and being true to oneself.

Happiness must be defined again as something people are meant to be in movement toward, not ultimately arriving at. Pursuing happiness does not aim us toward attaining some future thing but toward enjoying the present with gratitude and peace. The destination we’re heading toward already exists within us, waiting to be found.

