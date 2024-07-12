Where are the values ​​of Nobility and Humanism in man today?

Melicucco – The thought on the nobility of soul of the N. Don Rosario Logiacco.. In this modern era the words “Nobilitas” or “Humanism”, which bring with them fundamental values ​​of man, seem to come out of an author’s book Renaissance. Words that are out of the ordinary in this era, so many would tell me. For years now, we have been faced with a social life remotely guided by those who manage the powers through the mass media, with news and various advertisements, news which causes man to lose his nobility of soul, becomes a wireless puppet, plagiarized and properly shaped just like they decided to create, a man far from the values ​​of Humanism, of that spiritual and cultural attitude that had accompanied him for hundreds of years.

In the last 50 years a profit policy has been made, where the family has lost its central role, it has lost the social and religious values ​​of a belief that formed man with cultural knowledge, of beauty, with a didactic, first verbal , handed down from ancestors, from father to son, where unwritten but respected laws were in force such as: honor, honesty, respect, loyalty in friendship, order, discipline, love of knowledge. All this was later studied at school.

A school open to everyone and not just to wealthy children of people who held certain ranks in society. So everyone was able to acquire knowledge and virtues, in the studies of teaching, philosophy, with teachers of life and not just studies. Laws and also traditions respected, especially by patriarchal families, where discipline, first and foremost, was respect and order. In the years to come, with industriousness, these men brought, for themselves and others, notable benefits in terms of progress, economic and social well-being, where the individual was encouraged to improve his living conditions, there was no lack of courage or love for his family, for the Almighty and for his homeland, for which he would have given his life if necessary. We have proof of how society has changed with the industrial revolution.

I always say that it is necessary to remember the past, even a glorious past in certain respects, and it is very important especially for today’s young people, so that what happened in previous centuries serves as a lesson. Life, however difficult it is, is like a coin, it has two sides, one good and the other bad, each of us must decide which one to follow, whether to live in ambiguity, in pettiness, in deception or in the exact opposite.

I believe that the demon of discord, of evildoing, of betrayal, the absolute demon of wickedness now rages in the hearts and souls of many men, and this is the reason why brother kills brother, mother kills son, and so on. , as we can see on TV or on social media, not that they are new, some of these things have also existed in the past, but taking the life of a loved one is the meanest thing in the world.

This society has brought people into a critical phase, especially in terms of the loss of the aforementioned human values, fundamental for a healthy civil and religious life. Values ​​that are taught little, both in families and in schools. It certainly makes me think that the majority of the mass of individuals is robotic.

Humanism, born in Italy in the 14th century, has as its basis the reflections of ancient thinkers on human existence. The Latin and Greek classics were studied; today how much of all this is studied in our schools? Man should understand that he is part of a divine plan that sees him as the protagonist in an environment where the balance is of cosmic perfection.

As I have always said; “man is a perfect being, a finite being in the immensity of the infinite” and lives in symbiosis with the environment around him, so he should take care of his inner self with study for the knowledge of cosmic reality that surrounds him.

But man has lost the sense of that balance which saw him as an integral part of the environment where he lives, he has lost the sense of what he is as a human being among humans. He could instead create a “Nobilitas” understood as nobility of soul.

In ancient Rome, the term designated those famous citizens who by virtue of their very notoriety could aspire to a political career and this word was synonymous with nobility of blood until a new aristocracy replaced the old one of the patricians. This “new nobility”, called nobilitas, was largely made up of rich plebeians who soon became the ruling class of the Roman Empire. The title of ‘nobilis’ was conferred directly by the emperor, as an honor for special merits towards the sovereign.

A nobilitas that up to the present day has made the history of the entire world, from East to West. Families that have generated kings, popes, princes, bishops and cardinals who, in addition to history, have worked to create and develop the sense of beauty in every form of art, in every aspect, pictorial, sculptural and architectural, commissioning the works of art to various artists who have followed one another over the years.

Today, thanks to these men of the past, we can admire the extraordinary beauty that enriches the earth. In 1948, in Italy, noble titles were abolished and declared devoid of legal value by the Italian Constitution. I believe there are few nobles who, in addition to taking care of their affairs, carry out social policies to awaken the consciences of those who have lost many values.

There are people who have a nobility of soul and healthy religious and social values ​​of humanity, but they are neither rich nor aristocratic, therefore they have no possibility of making their voice heard. While there are those who could ennoble, elevate spiritually and morally, conferring dignity and prestige on those who listen and follow with examples of life. Today’s man needs to experience a new renaissance, and whoever has the right ideas to awaken consciences is right to take action and take the field.

Today’s man, in this social context, needs more than ever to believe in himself and in a society which, with the family, represents the civil, cultural, political and spiritual rebirth for a new humanity made up of noble men of soul. and of a new nobilitas whose principle and duty is to give examples of dignity and humanity full of values.

Noble men who fight against injustices without forgetting their greatness, making it clear that we must not burden ourselves with anxieties and inconveniences by forgetting our own identity as men, because they are children of a glorious past, which has indeed illuminated the past, but which it still possesses that light that shines to this day with eternal values.

Co. Rino Rosario Logiacco